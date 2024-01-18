New McDonald’s restaurant opens creating 40 jobs

The restaurant, which features self-ordering kiosks, opened in Birmingham Exchange Square yesterday following significant investment from local franchisee Dean Chapman.

Mr Chapman, who now owns and operates five McDonald’s restaurants in Birmingham, said: “We are excited to announce the opening of a new McDonald's restaurant in Birmingham and look forward to serving local customers, both old and new.

"People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new team members.

"We are dedicated to investing in opportunities that cater to individuals of diverse ages, life stages, and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality.”

McDonald’s ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

Some of the key innovations that McDonald’s will be rolling out through its programme include front counter redesign which will create specific areas for different sales channels, meaning less congestion around touchscreens, and shorter queues.

It also includes a dedicated courier waiting area and entrance, new kitchen design and improved break spaces.

The opening hours of the new restaurant are 7am-11pm seven days a week.