'Cherished memories' as Dudley Building Society's Jackie retires after 50 years

Dudley Building Society bid farewell to Jackie Quinton, who has become a familiar face, offering support and guidance to generations of customers.

Lorraine Breese-Price, Chief Customer Officer, who was trained by Jackie, said: "Her legacy will inspire us to maintain the high standards she set throughout her remarkable career.

"The Dudley Building Society community expresses deep appreciation for her service and wishes her joy in the next chapter of life."

Jackie and chairman of the board Peter Hubbard

"Her impact will continue and is a testament to the enduring spirit of community and service."

Jackie, who has worked at numerous branches, said: "It's been an incredible experience witnessing the business grow and evolve.

"The relationships I have built with our customers are stories of shared dreams and accomplishments. Throughout my time, I witnessed six Chief Executive Officers and the shift towards digitalisation, and I have made many cherished memories."