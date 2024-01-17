New photos show work underway to overhaul and expand one of the Black Country’s busiest McDonald's

The branch in Lea Road, Penn Fields, Wolverhampton, closed earlier this month as the scheme got underway.

The fast food chain was granted approval for the work in March last year.

Work has started on the McDonald’s, in Lea Road, Penn Fields

Safety barriers have been put up around the site and a large digger could be seen there on Tuesday.

Under the plans, the branch will be extended by 23 square metres, while the number of parking spaces will be cut to 56.

Work has started on the McDonald’s, in Lea Road, Penn Fields

Currently there is room for 70 vehicles but bosses want to expand the space for drive-thru customers, which will see capacity increased from 14 to 25.

There will also be a new restaurant layout and redesign of the crew room.

Work has started on the McDonald’s, in Lea Road, Penn Fields

Customers are expected to be welcomed back to the new-look restaurant in late March.

Work has started on the McDonald’s, in Lea Road, Penn Fields

Staff working at the restaurant were offered roles in neighbouring restaurants while the works take place.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “We aim to improve the experience of both customers and the restaurant team.

"This will include a complete transformation of the car park, a new restaurant layout and re-design of the crew room.”