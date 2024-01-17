Strong festive season for M&B

In the 15 weeks to January 13, sales grew 9.7 per cent.

On a like-for-like basis, food sales rose 8.7 per cent and drink by 6.6 per cent

Like-for-like sales grew by 10.1 per cent over the five key festive days.

Mitchells & Butlers continues to focus on investment in the estate and in the year to date has completed 34 conversions and remodels

Chief executive Phil Urban said: "We are delighted by the strong trading performance over the festive season, with very strong performances across our brands portfolio thanks to the hard work of our teams.

"Growth was particularly strong on key dates, with record sales for Christmas Day based on 229,000 meals served, supported by strong trading in the run-up to Christmas, with the return of work parties and festive gatherings driving sales."

Brands and formats includes Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Ember Inns and Ego Restaurants.