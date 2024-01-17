Safestore enjoys 5.5pc rise in annual revenue

It was up to £224.2 million across Europe with the UK's 133 stores contributing £166.5m.

Underlying earnings before tax rose 5.3 per cent to £142.2m for the self storage group.

New stores or acquisitions added around 500,000 sq ft of new space across 13 projects in the financial year of which five were in the UK.

The total Group development and extension pipeline has been increased to 30 projects and 1.5 million sq ft .

Chief executive Frederic Vecchioli said it had been a resilient year of significant strategic and operational progress building on two years of out-performance.

Safestore, which was founded in 1998, has 190 stores across Europe.