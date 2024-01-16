Solicitors firm raises over £1,500 to boost charity coffers

For the first time in its long history Adcocks Solicitors in Lombard Street, Lichfield, took part in Will Aid.

Described as an “exceptional campaign”, the initiative saw Adcocks’ solicitors donate their time for free to write professional wills in return for donations throughout November.

The firm has revealed its final fundraising tally stands at £1,578 for its inaugural year supporting this annual campaign.

The cash raised will now be split between nine charities, which include ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children and Sightsavers.

Solicitor Kerry Davies, who is head of Adcocks’ private clients’ department, which took part in the month-long campaign, said: “This is such a positive and incredibly rewarding way to start to a new year and we are thrilled to have been able to raise over £1,500 for this exceptional campaign.

“We were delighted to volunteer our time and expertise to support Will Aid.

"The money we’ve been able to raise will now go towards supporting vulnerable people both here in the UK, many of whom have been further impacted by the cost of living crisis.”

Adcocks Solicitors was founded in 1910 and serves clients across the Midlands.

Visit adcocks-solicitors.co.uk for more information.