Saddle tree maker awarded £10k to grow and boost employment

Birchwood Saddle Trees received a £10,000 donation from Walsall Business Support to purchase a bespoke bandsaw, spin riveter and extractor to support the fast growth of the business.

With over 30 years’ experience in the saddle making industry, owners Adam Cook and Richard Chatfield established Birchwood Saddle Trees in July 2023 and have rapidly grown the business, exporting their bespoke saddle trees across Europe and America.

The business produces bespoke, hand-crafted saddle trees, a wooden structure that forms the foundation of a horse saddle.

Funding from Walsall Business Support has allowed Birchwood Saddle Trees to purchase the new equipment which will help to streamline the saddle tree making process, enabling them to take on additional business and grow the team.

Owners Adam Cook and Richard Chatfield plan to work with the Leather Skills Centre in Walsall to open their doors to saddler apprentices to pass down their skills and keep the saddlery trade alive.

Formed by leading local business figures to distribute funds collected from the legacy of Walsall Chamber of Commerce, Walsall Business Support provides grants to applicants who want funding for projects to enhance business life in the borough.

Co-owner Adam Cook commented “When Richard and I set the business up in July we didn’t expect the growth we have experienced and don’t take this for granted.

“We are working long hours to fulfil a huge amount of customer orders and the new equipment funded by Walsall Business Support will increase efficiencies and give us the opportunity to expand our order book.

“Not only has the funding allowed us to purchase a new bandsaw and spin riveter, but we have been able to install new lighting and extraction.

“We have solid relationships with saddle tree makers in the area and have received tremendous support within the trade.

“We hope that with our links with the Leather Skills Centre in Walsall we will be able to future proof the business by offering saddle tree making apprenticeship opportunities.

“We can’t thank Walsall Business Support enough. As a new business, their generosity and belief in us means so much.”

Walsall Business Support board member John Punch added: “With the rich history of leather skills in the area we are pleased that the funding support for Birchwood Saddle Trees will enable them to grow their business and boost employment opportunities for the region.

“Our aim is to offer grants for businesses looking to bring growth, skills and employment to the borough of Walsall.”

Walsall Business Support provide grants and a free training needs analysis to businesses looking to generate growth, create employment or shape training opportunities for the borough of Walsall. Using an online form on the WBS website, bids can be submitted by businesses needing investment in a new project or a company wanting to improve skills.

For more information go to: https://walsallbusinesssupport.co.uk/