Revealed: Latest unemployment figures for West Midlands, including benefit claims

UK average regular earnings, excluding bonuses, increased by 6.6% in the three months to November, down from a revised 7.2% in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said.

It is the lowest rate since the three months to January last year. But pay lifted 1.4% after taking Consumer Prices Index inflation into account.

The number of job vacancies fell by 49,000 over the three months to December to 934,000, marking the 18th period in a row that openings have fallen and the longest run of falls ever recorded.

The rate of UK unemployment remained unchanged at 4.2% in the three months to November while in the West Midlands, the figure stood at 5.1 per cent.

Across the West Midlands, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit, in December was 178,680, down 235 from 178,915.

In Shropshire, those claiming benefits stood at 4,195, down from 4,270 in November while in Telford and Wrekin, the figure was 4,000, a fall of 20 from the previous month.

In Powys, the figure stood at 1,650 – 2.2 per cent of the working population – down 40.

The number of claimants in Dudley was 9,085, down from 9,115 while Wolverhampton claimant count figures fell to 11,895, from 12,075 in November (7.2 per cent of the working population).

In Sandwell, the claimant count numbers were 13,385, a fall from 13,555 in November while Walsall figures stood at 9,525, up slightly from 9,510 previously.

In Staffordshire, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits stood at 15,165 (2.8 per cent of the working population) which was a rise of 135 on the previous month.

South Staffordshire claimants were at 1,175, a rise of 65, while the number in Lichfield was up 15 to 1,460 – 2.3 per cent of the working population. Cannock Chase saw 2,105 claimants, up five from the previous total, and 3.4 per cent of the working population.

Stafford's claimant figure for December was 2,045, down from 2,075 while the number of claimants in Tamworth stood at 1,730, up 60 (3.5 per cent of the working population).

For Wyre Forest, including Kidderminster, the number of claimants was 1,850, up from 1,815.

Liz McKeown, the ONS’s director of economic statistics, said: “The overall picture continues to be broadly stable, with the unemployment rate unchanged and the employment rate up slightly on the previous three months.

“Job vacancies fell again, with the retail area seeing the biggest fall. However, the overall number of vacancies still remains above its pre-pandemic level.

“November saw the lowest number of days lost to strikes for 18 months, driven by a big drop in the health sector.

“While annual pay growth remains high in cash terms, we continue to see signs that wage pressures might be easing overall.

“However, with inflation still falling more quickly, earnings continued to grow in real terms.”