Nuttall becomes a Living Wage Employer

Dudley-based Nuttall is a brand of The Alan Nuttall Partnership, an Employee Ownership Trust, which has joined 14,000 businesses in the UK that recognise and address the true cost of living.

Working with a broad range of retail customers and formats, from high streets and concessions to department stores and retail parks, Nuttall offers an all in-house ‘Design, Make and Fit’ proposition. This provides retail customers with innovative display and fit-out solutions and enables them to achieve a level of control that can’t be found anywhere else."

Matt Hornblower, chief executive of Nuttall, said: “We are proud to lead our industry in a variety of ways, and it means a great deal to us to now be an accredited Living Wage Employer. It demonstrates our commitment to supporting each of our Partners in their wellbeing and helping them achieve their potential.”

The announcement was made during the recent UK Living Wage Week, the annual celebration of the Living Wage movement, and following the publication of the new 2023-24 Real Living Wage rates, which are £12 across the UK and £13.15 in London. The Real Living Wage is the only UK wage rate based on the actual cost of living. Annual rates are calculated by the Resolution Foundation based on a basket of everyday goods and overseen by the Living Wage Commission. Accreditation is awarded by the Living Wage Foundation to employers who pay this as a minimum.

Mr Hornblower added: “The cost of living has increased significantly in recent years, even preceding the current cost of living crisis. This is one aspect of why we believe that paying the Real Living Wage is so important. The Partnership recognises these continually inflating expenses and the potential impact on a person’s financial stability and, consequently, their private and professional life.”