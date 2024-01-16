Late-night takeaway plan to be reviewed over noise fears

The owners of Muncheese takeaway in Hobs Road, Wednesbury, want to offer deliveries until 3am every day but the move will have to be examined by Sandwell councillors after concerns that constant door-slamming

Neighbours said that the takeaway’s current closing time already created late-night noise and kept them up at night and opening a further three hours for deliveries would make an existing problem worse and disrupt the peace of the residential road.

The objection from a neighbour, whose name has been redacted in the council papers, said extending the takeaway’s opening hours until 3am would encourage crime and anti-social behaviour in a quiet residential street as well as result in more cars driving up and down the road until the early hours.

“I am strongly against this as it causes a lot of noise and disturbance on the road,” the objection, which claimed to be on behalf of residents in Hobs Road said. “This is a quiet residential street, but since they have opened there is too much noise and no parking left on the street.

“I work early hours and cannot sleep at night and have a hard day at work.”

Muncheese, which sells kebabs, pizzas, burgers and desserts, sits in a row of shops in Hobs Road which includes an off-licence, hairdressers and a Chinese takeaway which opens until 10.30pm.

The application said the takeaway’s owners would put up signs telling customers to respect neighbours and delivery drivers would keep noise to a minimum.

“Delivery drivers will wait for their order inside the premises and not sit in or on their vehicles,” the application said. “Delivery drivers will not keep their engines running while outside the premises. Deliver drivers will not play music audible form outside their vehicle while outside the premises.

“The premises licence holder shall ensure signage will be put up to state any persons causing a nuisance, fight or any drug- related offences will be banned from the premises. Should any serious incidences occur members of staff will notify the responsible authority.”