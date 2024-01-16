Digital agency develops new planning permission app

The Wolverhampton-based agency has delivered an innovative automated digital platform for Lichfield-based town planning experts NextPhase that combines real-time data and professional experience to help users through the pre-application stage to improve the likelihood of consent.

PreApp has been developed as a “reinvention” of the pre-application service. The online system, which covers all planning authorities in England and Wales, assesses data in relation to planning decisions, timeframes and costs in each user’s council area to accurately determine how often each council gives planning permission for each user’s type of proposal, how quickly they provide the decision and what is needed to support each case.

The outcome provides users with an understanding of their chances of gaining planning permission, the costs expected for the required planning application, the average expected timeframe for a decision, the specific weaknesses and strengths of each case and what can be done to improve their chances of permission.

VOiD Applications managing director Chris Carter commented: “We really enjoyed working in partnership with NextPhase to design this app.

“As web and app developers, we specialise in building bespoke systems with custom functionality for our clients, so we were keen to embrace the challenge of creating a new app from scratch.

“What is unique about this app is that it combines data with analysis from town planning professionals to provide clear, site-specific advice for each case.”

NextPhase managing director Christopher Whitehouse commented: “PreApp provides a solution to a service provided by local planning authorities that is often slow and expensive.

“The app has been specially designed with property developers and home improvers in mind. Anyone wanting to achieve planning permission for an extension, new build or major development project can benefit from it.

“VOiD Applications did a great job of collaborating with us to develop the app. Listening carefully to our brief at all times, they managed to transform an aspirational idea into a very practical solution.”

VOiD Applications is a full-service digital agency that works with businesses in the manufacturing, ecommerce and service-based industries to transform their online presence, increase leads and boost sales.

The business offers web design and development, application design and development and SEO, marketing, branding and design services.

VOiD Applications won the Excellence in professional services award at the Black Country Chamber Business Awards in November and also made the shortlist for the excellence in science, technology and innovation award. More information on PreApp can be found at www.preapp.co.uk. Further details on VOiD Applications are available at voidapplications.co.uk.