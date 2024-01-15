Closure of Halfords' Merry Hill store confirmed as sign announces final day

Speculation was mounting about the future of the motoring and cycling shop at the Brierley Hill shopping centre after social media posts about a 'big rumour' the branch was set to close spread last week.

When approached by the Express & Star, staff members said they hadn't heard of the planned closure, while there were also attempts to get answers from the Merry Hill and Halfords press offices.

However, a sign has now appeared in the window saying: "This store's closing."

It goes on to say: "Our Merry Hill store is closing on 26th January."

Halfords is pointing customers towards their new nearest stores, which can be found at Birchfield Road in Warley, Oldbury, and on Springvale Retail Park, Bilston.