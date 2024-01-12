Willenhall steel strike over after workers accept pay deal

The workers, members of union Unite, have voted to accept a two-year pay deal, consisting of a 12 per cent increase and part consolidation of the current bonus scheme. The result will see the Strawberry Lane workers’ basic guaranteed earnings increase by around 26 per cent.

The deal will also contain an element of backdated pay to April 2023 and the full adjustment applying from the start of January – three months earlier than usual.

In addition, the workers, who took 34 days of strike action beginning in September last year, will receive an uplift to the annual health and safety bonus of £350.