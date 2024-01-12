Shoppers left guessing as rumours of Merry Hill Halfords store's closure spread
Shoppers have been left guessing if their favourite Halfords store is set to close after rumours spread online.
The confusion comes as a social media post by the Dudley Regeneration Group said that they had heard a 'big rumour' that the Halfords Merry Hill branch was due to close.
The social media post gained traction online, with many people saying how much of a shame it is that the store may be closing.
On Facebook, the group said: "Heard a big rumour that Halfords is closing its Merry Hill branch."
Shoppers shared their upset on the Facebook post, with Scott Round saying: "Oh no, I use that one when I know I'm round that area and the only one I can get to by bus."
When approached by the Express & Star, staff members said they hadn't heard of the planned closure, however, many social media users have been left guessing if the store will remain there.
On Facebook another user said: "Sad to read, there will be plenty more announcements of rates flying up to god knows where".
Merry Hill and the Halfords have been approached for comment.