Shoppers left guessing as rumours of Merry Hill Halfords store's closure spread

The confusion comes as a social media post by the Dudley Regeneration Group said that they had heard a 'big rumour' that the Halfords Merry Hill branch was due to close.

The social media post gained traction online, with many people saying how much of a shame it is that the store may be closing.

On Facebook, the group said: "Heard a big rumour that Halfords is closing its Merry Hill branch."

Shoppers shared their upset on the Facebook post, with Scott Round saying: "Oh no, I use that one when I know I'm round that area and the only one I can get to by bus."

When approached by the Express & Star, staff members said they hadn't heard of the planned closure, however, many social media users have been left guessing if the store will remain there.

On Facebook another user said: "Sad to read, there will be plenty more announcements of rates flying up to god knows where".

Merry Hill and the Halfords have been approached for comment.