Former Marston's boss stepping down from role at housebuilder

Ralph Findlay has been a director of the group since April 2024 and became non-executive chairman in May 2022.

He will will step down as chairman and as a director from the close of the annual general meeting on May 16.

Mr Findlay had retired from Wolverhampton-based Marston's where he held the chief executive role from 2001 in October 2021.

Greg Fitzgerald will succeed him at Vistry and will be appointed as executive chairman and chief executive at the AGM.

Mr Findlay said: "I am delighted that Greg has accepted the board's request to succeed me as chairman. With unparalleled experience and success in our industry and the full support of our largest shareholders, there is nobody better placed than Greg to oversee the execution of our new strategy. Greg's appointment, supported by a strong senior independent director, will allow for a smooth handover without disruption to the business and ensures Greg's commitment to oversee the delivery of our medium-term targets."

Mr Fitzgerald said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Ralph for his significant contribution to Vistry over the last nine years."