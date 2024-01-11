Walsall Wetherspoon to reopen next week after major refurbishment

St Matthew's Hall, on Lichfield Street, Walsall, is reopening on Thursday, January 18.

The work has seen the busy Grade II listed pub undergo a full redecoration inside and out, as well as a new carpet, furniture and lighting.

As well as the refurbishment, five full-time and part-time jobs have been created at the pub, which has been managed by Kan Wall since September 2023.

Kan Wall said: "The investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub and Walsall itself. I am delighted that we have been able to create new jobs too.

"Myself and my team will look forward to welcoming customers back into St. Matthew’s Hall and we are confident that they will be impressed by the new-look pub."

The pub first opened as a Wetherspoon in July 2011, but was originally the town's county court. It has undergone a complete refurbishment, as well as some upgrades to the bar's drinks dispensing equipment.

Included in the refurbishment is a new colour scheme and accompanying finishings, a new bespoke carpet, timber finishings and a new pendant and spotlight lighting.

Maintenance and repairs to the exterior areas have been undertaken, including redecoration, renovation and paving repair in the garden and new festoon lighting has been installed.