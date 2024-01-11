The company, breeders of English roses, will support Grow to Know, a West London-based community of gardeners founded in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

Founded by Tayshan Hayden-Smith and Danny Clarke, Grow to Know has been regarded as a healing force following the tragic events of the fire.

A community of gardeners engage in transforming spaces and fostering a sense of community through their shared love for horticulture.

David Austin's contribution follows the unveiling of the new rose for 2023 – Dannahue® – at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show last May.

Grow to Know

David Austin, CEO, said: "We believe in the power of nature to heal and unite communities.

"Grow to Know’s dedication to creating a more inclusive and nurturing environment aligns seamlessly with our values.

"We are honoured to contribute £10,000 to support their initiatives and that our Dannahue® rose acts as a symbol of unity and diversity within the world of gardening.”

Danny said: “We are deeply thankful to David Austin Roses for their support. This donation will enable us to expand our community projects and continue our mission of fostering healing through gardening.”