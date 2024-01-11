Dates set for construction and opening of Sedgley's new Aldi store
Construction of the new Aldi store for Sedgley, which represents a £5 million investment by the German-owned supermarket chain, will finally start in the spring.
By John Corser
The discount food retailer has not confirmed an exact date for when work will begin on the 1,254 sq metres glass-fronted store on the Bilston Street car park site.
An Aldi spokesperson said: “We will begin construction of our new Sedgley store in spring and plan to open the store in autumn. This will create up to 40 jobs and enable local people to shop and save closer to home.”