Wolverhampton shop to have licence reviewed after being caught selling single cans of high-strength alcohol

Billa Mini Market in Upper Villiers Street, Blakenhall, had previously applied for a licence variation to extend licensable hours and remove a condition that prohibits the sale of single units with an ABV of 6.5% or over, in July last year.

At the time, the store had been found to be in breach of its licensing conditions by already doing so.

The application to review the shop’s premises licence has been made by the council’s section leader for licensing, Amitabh Singh, on the grounds of failure to uphold all four licensing objectives through multiple breaches of conditions.

A senior licensing and compliance officer made a number of routine visits to the premises in May and June last year, and found the shop selling single cans and bottles of alcohol with an ABV of 6.5% or over – a clear breach of its licensing conditions.

The section leader requested that a test purchase be carried out to see if alcohol was being sold from the premises outside of licensable hours. At the time of the test purchase, the store was licensed to sell alcohol off the premises from 9am to 10.45pm.

On August 10, an officer entered the shop at 8.20am, and after being asked to provide photo ID, purchased one can of Red Stripe lager and a can of Banks’s Mild for £3.24.

In a letter to licensing bosses, senior public health specialist Ryan Hollings said: “The evidence put forward by the licensing authority is very concerning.

"The reported instances are shocking and show a clear neglect of the Licensing Act 2003, in not upholding the four licensing objectives. This is further exacerbated by the fact that no refusal book was provided upon request. In addition, there was the sale of age-restricted items outside of agreed hours.

“Super strength alcohol sales are most commonly associated with street drinkers. And although street drinkers may not aim to cause a nuisance, research has identified repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour and low-level crimes such as theft and littering.

“Public Health have very serious concerns regarding: prohibited items such as single cans of super strength alcohol with an ABV of 6.5% and over being sold on multiple occasions and breaching current licence conditions. There is also clear evidence to suggest that appropriate training has not been provided to staff and they are not aware of the incident/refusal book’s location,” he added.

In further correspondence, Kayley Nixon from West Midlands Police said: “The premises licence holder has a clear a lack of regard for the licensing objectives.”

The council’s statutory licensing committee will review the premises licence next Wednesday. All parties have been invited to attend.