Record half year for cocktails chain

The company, led by former Dragons' Den star Sarah Willingham, witnessed a 40.9 per cent increase in revenue of £32.7 million during the latter half of 2023 compared to £23.2m in the first half of the year.

Nightcap, which owns 46 bars across the UK, reported its highest monthly revenue in December 2023 in its nearly three-year history as punters flocked to its bars over the Christmas period.

There is a Cocktail Club, Dirty Martini and Tonight Josephine in Birmingham city centre and Luna Springs at Digbeth.

Ms Willingham said it was "very welcome news" as 2023 was a "volatile year" as the cost-of-living crisis, inflation and rail strikes "severely" impacted her business.

She said: "I could not be prouder of the entire Nightcap team as we continue to build the UK's leading premium bar group.

"To achieve half-yearly growth of 40.9 per cent in revenue and 11.9 per cent growth on a like-for-like basis for the important, four-week Christmas period is a monumental effort.

"2023 has been a volatile year, particularly in terms of the macro-economic impact on the hospitality sector.

"The cost of living crisis, inflation and rail strikes have significantly impacted our business and therefore it is very welcome news that the majority of rail workers have reached an agreement to end the rail strikes.

"It is also positive news that inflation is getting under control, which is expected to result in interest rate cuts in 2024."

The boss said she hopes this will improve its customers' disposable incomes in 2024.

The company added it expects to benefit from its fresh management team and improved systems in the new year.

Ms Willingham explained: "We are a much larger business with the team and foundations in place for the next stage of growth.

"We have set ourselves up to maximise our long-term potential. I am so proud of what we have achieved and am very excited about the future of Nightcap."