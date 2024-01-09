Positive profits and revenue for Shoe Zone

The company said, for the year to September 30, 2023, revenue was £165.7m, up from £156.2m in 2022.

Store revenue was £134.8m compared to £129.8m the year before while digital revenue rose to £30.9m from £26.4m.

Profit before tax was £16.2m, up 19.2 per cent, compared to £13.6m in 2022.

Anthony Smith, Chief Executive, said: "Shoe Zone had a very positive year, with strong and consistent results throughout the key trading periods, particularly in the second half, with strong peak summer and Back to School trading.

"We ended the period trading out of 323 stores, having closed 72 stores, opened 35 new stores and refitted a further 15 existing stores to our new formats.

"As we refit existing stores to our new formats, the branded mix will continue to form a higher proportion of our overall sales."