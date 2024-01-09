New chief for Staffordshire Chambers

Her appointment follows an extensive three-month search.

She is scheduled to officially assume her role on March 14, succeeding Sara Williams who retired at the end of 2023.

With over 25 years of experience in economic development, Rachel has delivered high-value projects exceeding £50 million in sectors such as environmental, transport and education.

She is currently serving as the chief executive officer at Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and brings a wealth of expertise as a regeneration specialist actively involved in the implementation of publicly funded projects and initiatives.

Steve Timmis, president of Staffordshire Chambers, said: “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Rachel Laver as the new Chief Executive Officer of Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce. Rachel brings a wealth of experience, visionary leadership and a deep commitment to our chamber’s mission.

“As the chamber president, it is my honour to extend a heartfelt welcome on behalf of the entire board and dedicated staff and look forward to a future marked by continued growth and excellence.”

A champion of environmental initiatives, Rachel has also successfully established multimillion-pound programmes promoting the adoption of low-carbon technology and driving innovation. Her dedication to strategic initiatives in skills development, transportation and business support aligns seamlessly with Staffordshire Chambers’ mission to foster economic development.

Living in Staffordshire, Rachel is dedicated to playing a vital role in the region’s economic success. She emphasises the importance of helping businesses thrive, supporting the growth of businesses with higher-value jobs, and enhancing the quality of life for local residents.

Rachel said: “I am honoured to join one of the best chambers in the country and excited at the chance to help grow and support businesses in my home county of Staffordshire.

“The chamber is involved with a range of work supporting businesses and economic development and I will ensure it continues to play a key part as we move forward into the future.”