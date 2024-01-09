New chief executive for HomeServe UK

Mr Kasmir will report into Ross Clemmow, chief executive of HomeServe Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He succeeds John Kitzie who stepped down as HML CEO after a successful three years with the business.

Mr Kasmir has been with HomeServe since 2013, undertaking roles spanning finance, marketing, planning and commercial functions. He was appointed CFO in 2019, a role that also included responsibility for HomeServe’s commercial and product activities.

He recently sponsored the successful implementation of the consumer duty and has been a key driver of the commercial success achieved by HomeServe over the last five years.

Before joining HomeServe, Mr Kasmir held finance and commercial roles at Bank of America’s MBNA card division, Vodafone and Ford Motor Company.

He said: “The opportunity to lead HML is an exciting prospect and I can’t wait to get started. We already have a strong purpose to help our customers take better care of their homes and a great team of trusted experts who deliver excellent service through our range of comprehensive products.

“Over the next few years there will be significant changes in home heating and efficiency solutions as the UK’s green transition continues. HomeServe is well positioned to help customers take care of their homes as they change.

“The peace of mind that comes from access to a trusted brand and expert tradesperson will remain as important as ever. With over 1.3 million customers and more than 100,000 Trust Pilot reviews behind our excellent status, HomeServe is in a great position to be at the forefront of the evolution.”

Mr Clemmow added: “Nick is absolutely the right person to lead HML. The future is a bright one and having Nick in the lead means that we will be able to grasp all the opportunities that come with the green transition without ever compromising on the importance of how we look after our customers and their trust in allowing us to help them take care of their homes.”