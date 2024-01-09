High street bank building sold to investors

Birmingham-based Johnson Fellows was instructed by a private investor to market the freehold of the Grade II-listed building in Vicar Street, Kidderminster, which is occupied by Lloyds Bank.

The four-storey 5,446 sq ft building currently attracts an annual rent of £105,000. The property was marketed for offers over £600,000.

Johnson Fellows’ agency partner Richard Bache said: “This was an outstanding investment opportunity and it came as no surprise that it attracted a great deal of interest from regional and national investors. It is a wonderful building in an excellent town centre location with a long-term tenant of the quality of Lloyds Bank plc. We are delighted that we were able to complete the sale on behalf of our client.”

The building, according to Historic England, was built in 1857 in yellow brick with a slate roof.