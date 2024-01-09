B&M report rise in sales over key Christmas period

The B&M European Value Retail group revealed that revenues increased by 5% to £1.65 billion over the 13 weeks to December 23.

It said this means revenues grew by 8.1%, on a constant currency basis, over the first nine months of the financial year, after growth eased back.

Alex Russo, chief executive of the group, said: “The performance across the ‘golden quarter’ has been pleasing, with strong operational execution across the three businesses.

“Our strategy remains unchanged – we are an everyday low-price discounter with a laser-focus in keeping excellence in retail standards and our costs the lowest.

“This allows us to provide our products at the best price to all customers, many of whom continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures.”