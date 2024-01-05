Tipton post office temporarily shut after burglars take cash in New Year's Day break-in

The break-in took place at the Post Office branch on Union Street at around 1.30am on Monday.

A Post Office spokeswoman did not confirm when the site was expected to reopen, but said staff are working to restore it "as soon as possible".

A statement issued by Post Office said: "We are supporting the operator of the branch, who is assisting the police in their efforts.

"We would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"Union Street Post Office is short-term temporarily closed and we are working hard to restore service as soon as possible.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their understanding. Alternative branches in the area include Powis Avenue, Princes End, Coseley and Great Bridge."

West Midlands Police has confirmed it is investigating the break-in, which saw a "quantity of cash" taken.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are investigating following a burglary at a business in Tipton.

"In the early hours of New Year's Day, the post office in Union Street was broken into and a quantity of cash was taken.

"Officers are now carrying out forensic and CCTV enquiries and anyone with information can get in touch via Live Chat or 101 quoting crime number 20/100846/24."