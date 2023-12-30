Lichfield industrialist made an MBE in New Year Honours - but almost didn't find out
Rowan Crozier, from Lichfield, has been appointed an MBE for services to manufacturing and enterprise, just months after being bestowed an honorary doctorate from Birmingham City University (BCU) for his outstanding contribution to industry and academia.
The 48-year-old runs Birmingham-based Brandauer and has implemented an apprentice scheme which has helped local youngsters into the industry. The company also invested in a £1 million Precision Tooling Academy in Aldridge.
He said: "I am delighted, especially for manufacturing to be recognised because it does not get the recognition it deserves. I am passionate about getting young people into engineering, I fell into it as a mistake when an A-level teacher said I would make a good engineer."
Rowan, who is married with two children, almost missed finding out about his royal appointment.
He said: "We have moved house and the letter went to my old address. The new owners sent a picture saying this looks important, I thought it was the tax man."
Rowan also is an export champion with the Department of Trade, as his company sends its precision parts to 26 countries and also is a volunteer at Support Staffordshire.
He said: "Support Staffordshire is a small charity but helps more than a thousand other charities in the county with funding, bids for grants and other expertise."