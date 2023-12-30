The 48-year-old runs Birmingham-based Brandauer and has implemented an apprentice scheme which has helped local youngsters into the industry. The company also invested in a £1 million Precision Tooling Academy in Aldridge.

He said: "I am delighted, especially for manufacturing to be recognised because it does not get the recognition it deserves. I am passionate about getting young people into engineering, I fell into it as a mistake when an A-level teacher said I would make a good engineer."

Rowan, who is married with two children, almost missed finding out about his royal appointment.

He said: "We have moved house and the letter went to my old address. The new owners sent a picture saying this looks important, I thought it was the tax man."

Rowan also is an export champion with the Department of Trade, as his company sends its precision parts to 26 countries and also is a volunteer at Support Staffordshire.

He said: "Support Staffordshire is a small charity but helps more than a thousand other charities in the county with funding, bids for grants and other expertise."