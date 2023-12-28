The stores that have opened at Merry Hill centre in 2023 - more 'exciting additions' promised

Merry Hill shopping centre in Brierley Hill has announced 20 new openings since January, while some shops have expanded.

The list of openings have included food and drink, leisure and fashion, including Hollywood Bowl, wagamama and KENJI.

Others included Sides restaurant created by YouTube group The Sidemen who were warned off attending the opening last month amid fears that up to 10,000 people could turn up.

ASK Italian, Starbucks and Bubbleology are also among the brands to have opened at the centre this year.

Merry Hill shopping centre

Bosses said the shopping centre was hosting more flagship concept stores, and is undergoing a 'revitalisation' of its leisure offering to give people a 'dynamic and exciting destination for years to come'.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “Merry Hill is already one of the leading shopping destinations in the UK, and the centre is continuously evolving, offering unrivalled convenience and experiences for our visitors that goes well beyond shopping.

“In the past year alone, we have seen a host of big and well-known brands invest in the centre.

"With the addition of major fashion brands such as Vanilla, Suit Direct, schuh Kids and concept store Nike Unite, alongside a flagship leisure opening, with Hollywood Bowl joining the centre in September, and fitness operator XTRAFIT coming next summer.

“This all arrived in addition to the reopening of a H&M flagship concept store and Primark Home in recent years too.

“We also continue to upgrade the centre’s food and drink offering for our visitors with hugely successful openings this year from wagamama, ASK Italian, Starbucks, Sides, and Big Smoke Burger and Wings.

“While the retail and leisure industry has faced challenges over the last few years, we’re pleased to see how the centre is thriving."

He added: "The exciting openings and expansions in 2023 show the level of investment being put into rejuvenating Merry Hill.

“We are constantly striving to bring new offerings, shopping experiences and enhanced choice to our customers of all ages and interests, with more exciting additions coming in 2024.”

Bosses said there would also soon be a total of 93 chargers across the shopping centre’s car parks, representing a £2.5 million investment from Merry Hill and its charging partners Tesla and Zest.

Full list of openings in 2023: