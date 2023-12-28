Express & Star
Latest hygiene ratings for food businesses in the Black Country and Staffordshire

A new set of hygiene ratings has been issued for food businesses in the Black Country and parts of Staffordshire.

By David Stubbings
Published
New hygiene ratings have been issued for businesses around the region

A total of 19 businesses - ranging from standalone cafes and takeaways to businesses at garden centres and football clubs, have been assessed in recent weeks by environmental health officers.

Those firms have now been given hygiene ratings ranging from three to five stars, with eight achieving the top grade.

Here's how they ranked:

Rated 5

Coco Loco Coffee Ltd at DY6

Madina Tandoori Take-Away at 56 Bilston Street, Sedgley

Ranch Bistro T/a Cannock Chase Trekking Centre at Chaseside Stables, Cannock Road, Bednall

The Cabin at Alderwood Precinct, Sedgley

