City record store shuts due to fall off in trade

Saturday, December 23, was the final day of official trading at Stay Loose Records in Farmers Fold, off Victoria Street.

Owner Ian Davies, who opened the shop specialising in vinyl in 2018, said that it was "soul destroying" to have had to close the business.

"It is very sad after being here for five-and-a-half years and getting through Covid," said 46-year-old Mr Davies, who is also a DJ who performed at last weekend's Blast Off reunion at the Civic at The Halls.

"Footfall has been really down and the city has gone really quiet since Covid and the roadworks in Victoria Street have really changed things.

"There have been fewer people coming past since it was pedestrianised and there are no longer bus stops nearby.

"It has just been so quiet I couldn't afford to keep going," he added.

Mr Davies, who lives in Wolverhampton, is selling off some of the remaining stock until Saturday and had donated some to a charity shop.

He is selling some of his collection of records and memorabilia, on specialist websites and has no plans to open another physical shop.

"It is sad to see the city losing another independent store – they are the backbone of any town or city," he added.