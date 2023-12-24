Country pub which has gone through changes ready to welcome customers in

It's a pub which has struggled to establish itself after three sets of landlords in less than a year but now has a new lease of life.

The Boycott Arms, at Claverley, has been an established food-led pub for years, but has fallen on hard times since the departure of one landlord in August 2022.

The next group to take over lasted only three months as a sports bar before the doors were closed again, but after Admiral Taverns took over, it looked at bringing in the right people to help revamp the pub.

That's where Donna Robinson and her team came in, with Donna, who had worked as a HGV driver up in Lincolnshire, making the decision to move to east Shropshire and take over the pub.

The Boycott Arms has become a more traditional country pub

She recalls: "It was just a general feeling for me about this pub and my situation had changed, so I decided to just move lock, stock and barrel down here as I've been in the pub game before.

"When we took over, it wasn't very good as it had been taken away from the traditional pub and been operating more as a sports bar, which only lasted three months.

"We took over and completed a full internal refurbishment including all the fixtures, fittings and redecorated throughout, so the plan was to make it a traditional country pub again and that is how we are going to run it."