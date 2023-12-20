Wolverhampton coach holidays business set to enter liquidation

A virtual meeting of the creditors of Interchoice Limited, which has its registered office at Granville House, Tettenhall Road, will take place this Friday, December 22 at 10am.

It has been convened by director John Evitt through insolvency business Begbies Traynor.

Mr Evitt said the business was no longer trading.

"We, like many other trade operations, have been affected in the past by the Covid situation," he added.