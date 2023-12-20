Record year for Staffordshire auctioneers

Over the past 12 months, Richard Winterton Auctioneers has held 55 sales at its auction houses at Fradley, Lichfield and Tamworth and has seen a 17.5 per cent increase in turnover on last year as well as a 10 per cent increase in staff.

Director and auctioneer Richard Winterton has also notched up more than 30,000 miles on the road travelling across the county and beyond to make more than 700 home visits throughout 2023.

“Lots of hard work goes into getting the right results,” he said. “I am really proud of our team and want to say thank you to all our staff for their dedication and hard work.

“I'd say a big thank you too to our clients and customers. We have plenty of plans in place for 2024 and I look forward to working with everyone next year.”

Away from the saleroom, Richard Winterton Auctioneers has continued as headline sponsor for both Staffordshire’s Best Kept Village Community Competition and Lichfield Cathedral’s Christmas illuminations.

Richard has also been confirmed as the official auctioneer of St Giles Hospice’s March of the Elephants public art trail, which will parade across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield next summer.