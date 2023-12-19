Jones and Woolman UK looks to recruit as growth continues

In 2023, J&W saw a 35 per cent turnover increase from 2022 on its ‘sustainable growth’.

The number of office staff increased by 25 per cent over the past two years to support the continued growth of the business.

To meet this growing demand for 2024 and beyond, the J&W team is looking to recruit a number of new employees to fulfil site roles.

Matthew Jones, sales director at J&W, said: “Young people – aged under 25 – are who we want to target, which is very much reflected in the incentives and job description we’ve highlighted.

"J&W is a very social, forward-thinking and fun company. We want to attract employees that want a family feel and want to learn new skills and develop as well as wanting to pave a career for themselves.

“We know that this opportunity could be the perfect fit for young, active and career-driven individuals who have yet to find their trade or path in our area, particularly as they consider their goals for the new year.

"Not everyone knows what they want to do when they leave school, so this is a chance for young adults to change their course in life by learning a core skill and paving a strong career and future for themselves, in a trade and industry that is very much in demand.

J&W has 44 years of experience in the roofing industry, designing and building, maintenance, and installation of the most advanced roofing systems and products.