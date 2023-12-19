Holden’s Bottling celebrates 80th anniversary year with eyes on the future

Mark Hammond, operations director at Holden’s Bottling, said 2023 had been a historic year for the family business.

Holden's Bottling marked its 80th anniversary this year with a celebration of their heritage whilst looking towards the future.

Founded by Mark’s grandfather Edwin Holden in 1943, Holden's Bottling has since been a leading provider of bottling and processing services for beer, cider, and soft drink companies across the United Kingdom including Purity Brewing Company, Thistly Cross Cider and Artisan Drinks.

Holden's has used the anniversary as an opportunity to reflect on its proud West Midlands heritage, achievements over the past 80 years and to thank their customers and partners for their enduring support.

An 80th anniversary celebration event was held at the Black Country Living Museum earlier this year. It brought together customers, staff, suppliers and colleagues from across the industry.

As part of the celebrations, Holden's Also undetook a rebrand, which is a testament to their heritage whilst embracing their place at the forefront of the bottling industry, as well as their commitment to innovation.

Reflecting on a milestone year for the company, Mr Hammond said: “It was important to us to celebrate such a big milestone with everyone that makes our business function. It is not a given to be able to trade for this long, historically we have been through a lot of tough times but that makes you appreciate the good! It is a pleasure to have such good relationships with our customers and partners, and I very much hope we can continue to work together for many years ahead.”

Whilst reflecting on the company’s heritage, a new chapter in Holden's Bottling’s history begins with the company sharing news that it has recently been granted planning permission to extend their site in Dudley and will be increasing their range of services by installing a canning line in early 2024.

The team is confident that they will continue to serve its customers and partners for many years to come.