More than £450,000 up for grabs to support Dudley businesses after council launches two new grant schemes

The schemes, which are part of the new Business Growth West Midlands in Dudley offer, are funded by the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

They are open to small and medium enterprises that have been trading for a year or more and are based in Dudley.

The Dudley SME grants programme aims to improve economic prosperity by stimulating business and enterprise activity, encouraging investment, and creating local jobs.

Meanwhile the Dudley decarbonisation and net zero grants programme will support businesses to make carbon savings through increased energy and resource efficiency.

Before applying for a grant, businesses will need to complete a business diagnostic with Business Growth West Midlands in Dudley.

Business growth advisors will support firms to prepare growth action plans, develop their investment projects and access funding opportunities.

Businesses that are interested in applying for the Dudley decarbonisation and net zero grant programme will be supported by their business growth advisor to access a free energy audit/on-site carbon reduction survey prior to applying for financial support.

Eligible businesses will be able to apply for capital grants of £2,500 to £50,000. Businesses will need to match fund the grants by at least 50 percent.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, said: "This is a significant investment opportunity to support the small and medium sized businesses in our borough as they fulfil their aspirations for growth and work towards net zero targets for the borough.

"Businesses will have to go through a robust process to ensure they are eligible and can fulfil the requirements of the grant.

"Businesses are the backbone of this borough. They provide jobs and support our economy and it’s important we do want we can, to help them succeed and grow."

To register your business’s interest in support from Business Growth West Midlands in Dudley, including the new grant programmes, visit businessgrowthwestmidlands.org.uk, email info@dudleybusinessfirst.org.uk or call 01384 812001.