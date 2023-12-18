Merry Hill applies for licence to host events both indoors and out

Merry Hill chiefs have applied to Dudley Council for a premises license, which would allow the venue to host events and entertainment from 9am to midnight from Monday to Sunday.

The application will call for events such as indoor and outdoor theatre and dance performances, as well as the exhibition of films, music performances, indoor sporting events and even Christmas events.

The application says that the hours requested cover the opening times of the new restaurants and leisure facilities, adding: "However, it is most likely events will occur inside of standard centre opening times, which are Monday to Friday 9am to 9pm, Saturdays 9am to 7pm and Sundays 11am to 5pm."

The event comes after the recent opening of one of Merry Hill's latest restaurants, Sides, which was started by YouTube stars, The Sidemen, and the loved Italian restaurant, Ask Italian.

Representations can be made by writing into the interim director of the public realm by Tuesday, December 26, at Licensing Services, Unit 1 Hurst Business Park, Narrowboat Way, Brierley Hill, DY5 1UF.

The full application can be viewed on the Dudley Council website.