Airport set for busy festive getaway

The volume will be 19 per cent up on the same period last year.

Many people are using the Christmas and New Year break to visit friends and family, get some winter sun or go skiing.

Nick Barton, the airport chief executive, said: “Our most popular destinations over this year’s Christmas holiday period are Dubai, Dublin, Tenerife, Geneva and Amsterdam.

“Work continues on the build of our new security search area – due for completion in June _ so, while walking routes are different to normal, customers can still expect a smooth service.

“Our customer experience colleagues are on hand all over the airport to welcome and help anyone with questions or queries. They’re easy to spot in their blue jackets.”

For people travelling with children, Santa and one of his elves will be in the terminal from December 22 to Christmas Eve for selfies and high-fives with the little - and big - kids.

Customers are reminded: all liquids, pastes and gels need to be less than 100ml and in resealable 20 x 20 x 20cms bags; any Christmas gifts should be left unwrapped in case they need checking and check-in times differ so arrive in line with your airline’s check-in opening time before making your way through security.