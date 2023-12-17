Museum receives support from Richardson Brothers Foundation

The Richardson Brothers Foundation has provided a donation to the RAF Museum, which operates a site at RAF Cosford, supporting the museum's £22.1m 'Midlands Development Programme'.

Edward Sharman, the RAF Museum's Head of Development, received the donation from Carl Richardson, on behalf of the Richardson Brothers Foundation, during a recent business roundtable event at the company's offices in Oldbury.

The Museum’s Midlands Development Programme has been developed in conjunction with local communities and partners, and is aiming to transform the site at RAF Cosford.

Specific elements of the programme include an immersive, internationally-relevant exhibition focusing on the critical role of the RAF over the past 40 years, and looking into the future.

There is also a state-of-the-art learning centre and the museum currently welcomes around 430,000 visitors per annum, with 30,000 children in school groups.

A spokesperson for the Richardson Brothers Foundation said: "We are delighted to have been able to support the RAF Museum's Midlands Development Programme.

"The RAF has played a critical role in the history of the UK since its inception a little over 100 years ago, and both Roy and Don Richardson were extremely proud to have served in the RAF after the Second World War.

"In fact, eight members of the Richardson family have served in uniform from the last century to the present day.

"The museum's site at RAF Cosford is one of the few national museums to be located in the West Midlands and is therefore of particular significance.

"It also offers a great day out for school children and families, and we are excited to see the enhancements planned as part of this campaign come to fruition."