Last posting dates for cards and parcels to be delivered in time for Christmas
Christmas time calls for posting cards and gifts to loved ones near and far.
It's all well and good posting a card through your neighbour's door, but if you're sending cards and gifts a little further afield, it is recommended to check the last posting days, to make sure deliveries are made in time for Christmas Day.
Delivery companies – such as Royal Mail and Evri – have shared some advice on when best to post last-minute Christmas cards and parcels to give them the best chance of arriving in time for the big day.
Royal Mail
Monday, December 18 – 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For, and Royal Mail Tracked 48®*
Wednesday, December 20 – 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail Tracked 24®*
Thursday, December 21 – Special Delivery Guaranteed®
Friday, December 22 – Special Delivery Guaranteed® (Guaranteed Saturday delivery for an extra fee)
*Royal Mail Tracked 24® and Royal Mail Tracked 48® are not available to purchase at Post Office® branches.
Evri
Tuesday, December 19 – last day for courier collections
Wednesday, December 20 – send a parcel standard delivery from a ParcelShop by 11am
Thursday, December 21 – send a parcel next day delivery from a ParcelShop by 11am