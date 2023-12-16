Last posting dates for cards and parcels to be delivered in time for Christmas

It's all well and good posting a card through your neighbour's door, but if you're sending cards and gifts a little further afield, it is recommended to check the last posting days, to make sure deliveries are made in time for Christmas Day.

Delivery companies – such as Royal Mail and Evri – have shared some advice on when best to post last-minute Christmas cards and parcels to give them the best chance of arriving in time for the big day.

Royal Mail

Monday, December 18 – 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For, and Royal Mail Tracked 48®*

Wednesday, December 20 – 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail Tracked 24®*

Thursday, December 21 – Special Delivery Guaranteed®

Friday, December 22 – Special Delivery Guaranteed® (Guaranteed Saturday delivery for an extra fee)

*Royal Mail Tracked 24® and Royal Mail Tracked 48® are not available to purchase at Post Office® branches.

Evri