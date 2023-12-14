First TUI passenger flight to Singapore takes off from Birmingham

The weekly flights on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner will exclusively serve Marella Cruises customers heading out to Singapore to sail onboard Marella Discovery 2 for winter 2023-24.

This will be the first time that Marella Cruises has homeported out of Singapore, with the itineraries including an overnight stay in the city-state to give customers more time to explore and delve into modern metropolis and cultural haven during the day and night.

The ship will call at various destinations, including Phu My in Vietnam; Malacca, Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia; and Laem Chabang in Thailand.

The last flight of the season will depart Birmingham on April 3, 2024, with the flights resuming for next winter on December 11, 2024.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director at Marella Cruises said: "The inaugural flight from Birmingham Airport to Singapore marks an exciting new chapter for our customers based in the Midlands, who now have more choice and flexibility when it comes to choosing their dream cruise.

"Our Asia itineraries mean that customers can be exploring tropical islands one day, and buzzing cities the next, and we’re excited to be offering all the region has to offer to those flying from Birmingham Airport."

Adam Parker, Senior Aviation Manager at Birmingham Airport said: "This investment represents TUI’s confidence in BHX and the Midlands region, and its commitment to providing more options for customers.

“TUI offers numerous sunshine destinations direct from Birmingham Airport. The addition of this direct long-haul service to Singapore to connect with Marella Cruises gives our customers even greater choice.”