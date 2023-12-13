Revamp complete at Rugeley industrial park

The £800,000 refurbishment works were undertaken by Carson Powell Construction and consisted of roof overskin and new cladding, flat roof replacements, window replacements and the installation of new roller shutter and pedestrian doors.

Riverside Industrial Estate comprises 36 industrial units, totalling 74,000 sq ft.

The estate is located by the A51, providing excellent access to Stafford, Cannock and Lichfield, and is part of an established trade counter district with adjacent occupiers including Screwfix, Howdens, Toolstation and Tesco.

Following the refurbishment, there are two vacant units. One unit of 2,030 sq ft is undergoing a planning consultation. A second unit of 2,030 sq ft will be available to let from the first quarter of 2024 after an internal refurbishment.

Paul Brindley, managing director of Sandyford Properties, said: “Riverside Industrial Estate has almost all of the traits that Sandyford looks for in an industrial investment. It is prominently located and consists of the smaller-unit sizes for which market demand is so strong.

“We like to buy estates that need investment to realise their potential. There is a gap in the market for good quality, refurbished industrial space, where we can attract better tenants at higher rents”.