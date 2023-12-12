Hardware firm to grow with HSBC funding

Rothley UK, which supplies an extensive range of premium and contemporary decorative hardware categories, is using the growth funding from HSBC UK to expand its category reach through an intensive new product development programme.

The company’s strategy has been to move away from processes or materials which cause damage to the environment or human health. Focussing on the removal of hexavalent chromium (Cr6) from its product range has driven Rothley to investigate and develop less harmful processes and finishes. By innovating with a more diverse spectrum of materials, surface finishes, colours and textures, Rothley has been able to adapt its offer to meet customer demands for the latest trends in contemporary interior design.

The company’s key growth markets have been America, France and Poland. Expansion of the company operations will pave the way for further growth into Germany and the Middle East.

With this support from HSBC UK, the business anticipates a substantial increase in turnover and profitability in each of the next three years and a doubling of its turnover during this timeframe.

Stuart Hobbs, managing director at Rothley, said: “Over the last four years, HSBC UK has supported the business by taking time to discuss and understand our proposition and plans. We’ve been supported with well-structured and tailored financial solutions, but more than this, our HSBC partners have gone beyond what I could have expected and assisted us with network expansion and insightful input which has directly led to business growth. Together, we have created more jobs, reduced environmental harm, created export revenue for the UK and allowed the business to relocate and invest in a solid future."

Martyn Drayton, relationship manager at HSBC UK, added: “Rothley Limited has established itself as one of the UK’s leading suppliers of hardware products. In the current climate, more people are turning to DIY to keep their homes up to date with the latest trends and we’re delighted to be supporting Rothley Limited in meeting this demand and, in turn, grow internationally.”

Founded in 1826, Rothley UK’s clients and growth partners in the UK include Wickes, Next, B&Q, Screwfix and Toolstation.