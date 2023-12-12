Echo Managed Services appoints a new head of operations

In her new role, Leanne will lead and manage the end-to-end customer service delivery for South Staffs Water and Cambridge Water, two of Echo’s long-standing clients. She will oversee a team of customer service advisors, team leaders and managers, ensuring they consistently deliver high-quality service to over 1.6 million customers across the Midlands and East Anglia.

Joining from LV=, Leanne brings with her over 15 years of experience in customer service and contact centre management. Her appointment illustrates Echo’s commitment to supporting its clients with their customer service ambitions as the sector heads towards an exciting new asset management plan, aligning with her achievements in innovation, and process streamlining

Leanne’s appointment comes at a pivotal juncture for the UK water sector, where the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and nationwide dips in customer satisfaction mean that excellent customer service is paramount.

Commenting on her new role, Leanne said: “I am joining Echo at an important time for both the company and the water industry as a whole. Echo has a strong reputation for delivering effective customer service and innovative solutions, and I hope to bring some of my own expertise to maximise its potential. I have always been passionate about developing people and creating a culture of continuous improvement, elements I believe are integral to achieving customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

Rachael Merrell, customer service director at Echo Managed Services, commented: “Leanne’s skillset is perfectly aligned with Echo’s vision of putting customers at the heart of everything we do, Going forward, Leanne will be instrumental in ensuring that we maintain our high standards of service delivery and drive further enhancements to our Walsall operation.”

Echo’s South Staffs Water and Cambridge Water customer service team has held ServiceMark, the Institute of Customer Service’s prestigious kite mark of service quality, for the past four years. It continues to evolve its service offering in line with changing customer expectations, sector challenges and its clients’ drivers and priorities.