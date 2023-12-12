The business has more than 420 properties now managed across Bridgnorth, Wolverhampton and other areas.

And the fast-growing estate agency now boasts a £140 million portfolio, comprising one and two-bed apartments and family homes, to executive houses and multi-million properties that attract professional athletes and business leaders relocating to the area.

The growth places the company as one of the market leaders in the WV postcode area for ‘new instructions and lets agreed’.

It has also developed its private off-market luxury rentals offer even further, attracting £75,000 in rent every month, from this sector alone.

Andy Roberts, managing director of Berriman Eaton, said: “There has been a surge in demand from people for rental properties and this has created significant momentum in the local marketplace.”

“We’re passionate about connecting individuals with their ideal properties and we have recently appointed two new employees to seize the opportunity to list, rent and manage one of the most varied ranges of homes in the region.”

He continued: “Our highly personalised approach and unrivalled local knowledge has seen us increase our portfolio to £140m and reinforced our position as a market leader in Wolverhampton, Wombourne and Bridgnorth.”

The private off-market luxury rentals are a strong focus for Berriman Eaton, which first started its lettings operation in 2002.

It is a complex marketplace that requires complete privacy and professionalism from the agents, and, for that reason, the business doesn’t list online and has a discrete procedure in place to ensure both the tenants and the landlords’ requirements are met quickly.

High-profile people, from the world of sport, business, and entertainment are increasingly tapping into this specialist offer, which has even included identifying a property on Christmas Eve and moving the client in on Boxing Day.

Andy added: “It’s an around the clock service. If they have a problem with their home, they want to know that they can speak to one of our team and get the issue sorted quickly.

“This goes beyond our inner team and includes our contractors, for emergency maintenance work. We make sure that we have the best people in place, offering the best possible service.”

The company employs more than 35 people across its four offices including Bridgnorth, Tettenhall, Wombourne and Worcestershire.