Ladder for the Staffordshire: Pupils interview top business representatives

The pupils had the opportunity to interview professionals from businesses of different sizes, gaining valuable insights and first-hand experience. The goal was to gather crucial primary research for their coursework unit.

The aim of the session was not only to enrich their academic journey but also to provide a platform for meaningful conversations about different career paths. Pupils got a first-hand look at the multitude of opportunities awaiting them in the professional landscape.

they are especially grateful to Sam Royston, teacher of business studies, said: "Today's mock interviews were not just about coursework; they were about opening doors to endless possibilities. Our pupils embraced the opportunity to learn, grow, and envision their future careers."

The academy has thanked all the business representatives who ave up their time to visit and help shape the future career paths of pupils.