Five new appointments as Kidderminster firm Minster Micro continues growth path

Software provider Minster Micro Computers has made five new appointments across a variety of technical, infrastructure and administration specialisms following a period of growth which has seen the Kidderminster firm winning clients and focusing on new markets and products.

The company has welcomed developer Samuel Agbeja within its applications and ERP Team, whilst it has also boosted its infrastructure and cyber security department with the appointment of expert Sukhi Singh.

Meanwhile, experienced business analyst Asantewah Ofori also joins the firm to lead a project alongside Birmingham City University and national innovation agency, Innovate UK.

The IT specialist has also added to its busy finance and administration team with Catherine Clayton joining as a workflow administrator and Katrina Sneyd appointed as a contracts administrator.

Susan Marlow, managing director of Minster Micro said: “We are seeing a phenomenal period of growth which has seen us taking on more projects, new clients and expanding our work with existing customers.

“This means that we can’t stand still and must bring in more experts on the internal and client-facing side. These five appointments are very much part of that and add to the strength and depth we already have in various technical and administrative departments. The feedback from clients has already been excellent which underlines just how important a milestone it is for us.

“To be adding more jobs helps underpin the local economy and brings more skills to the area. It’s a win-win situation not just for us, but for the region too.”

Susan added that Minster Micro aims to bring further IT jobs to the market before the end of the year and are currently going through a further recruitment process.

Minster Micro Computers has more than 40 years’ experience of supporting a range of businesses and sectors. The company is a recognised cyber security specialist and also offers a full suite of IT support services for SMEs and larger organisations.

It also supplies business management, manufacturing, CRM, payroll and HR software, training and implementation. Readers can access the firm’s website through www.minstermicro.co.uk