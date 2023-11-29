Amazon strikes spread to new warehouse just weeks after it opened

The GMB union has announced that workers at the centre in Minworth, near Sutton Coldfield, have voted to join strike action.

In total, 100 per cent of workers voted for industrial action at the fulfilment centre in Minworth, which opened its doors in October.

More than 1,000 Amazon workers across the UK downed tools last week as part of GMB Union’s Black Friday industrial action at the retail giant.

Strike dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Amanda Gearing, GMB organiser, said: “Company bosses are hoping they can bury their head in the sand; but the truth is industrial relations at Amazon UK is in chaos.

“Amazon Minworth opened its doors just weeks ago and workers have already voted to join strike action.

“Our members feel betrayed by a company that is letting low pay and unsafe working conditions become the new normal.

“After Black Friday strikes last week, we’re seeing industrial action snowballing and Amazon is surely set to face a winter of strike chaos.”