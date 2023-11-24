Amanda Bishop, regional managing director for the West Midlands at housebuilder Keepmoat, said: "To support the Government’s aim of prioritising brownfield development we are focused on using our expertise in this area to create sustainable homes at accessible prices.

"When we consider the amount of brownfield land across the West Midlands that has become derelict or unused, we recognise that there is a significant opportunity to breathe new life into these areas by delivering high quality new homes.

"Carefully choosing parcels of land that offer redevelopment options is key to creating thriving new communities."

Mrs Bishop said that as a partner of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), Keepmoat is "committed" to building thousands of homes, and bringing the region closer to carbon net zero goals.

"In summer it was announced that Keepmoat is the latest strategic partner of the West Midlands Combined Authority, with a commitment to build 4,000 additional new homes in the West Midlands. As part of the partnership, we are also aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions when building on brownfield sites and increase the WMCA’s house building by 50 per cent across the West Midlands - a true testament to our commitment to the area.

"As a partnership housebuilder, we will deliver a range of homes across different tenure types in the West Midlands, creating hundreds of new jobs for local people and generating at least 250 new apprenticeships. Approximately 70 per cent of the workforce needed to deliver the homes will be employed from within a 30-mile radius, while building supplies and materials will be purchased from West Midlands-based businesses wherever possible.

"The memorandum of understanding between Keepmoat and WMCA also supports the combined authority’s wider aim of creating a fairer, greener and more prosperous West Midlands.

"We will continue to focus on the opportunities available within brownfield sites and invest in lasting, transformational change to regional areas, people and communities to improve overall economic, social and environmental outcomes for generations to come."

Learn more about WMCA projects in your area of the West Midlands at wmca.org.uk/in-my-area.