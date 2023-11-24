Building society makes pledge on branches

The NatWest plans to close branches in Dudley and Wednesfield but The Dudley Society has pledged to continue its commitment to physical branches.

It launched a campaign across the region back in August with the tagline “Tara-a-bit Banks, Hello Dudley!” in response to the growing number of bank branches closing within the region.

It has also announced plans to open more branches within the local region.

James Paterson, Chief Executive at Dudley Building Society, said: “It’s disappointing to see the announcements of further bank branch closures, as we know how much people value the security and personal service that a local branch brings.

“We want to reassure people across the region that our branches are here to stay to provide face to face services that are important to so many people.”

He added: "As banks continue to exit local high streets, we’ve seen more and more customers looking to open our Instant Tracker account, using it to manage their everyday money and access cash via our branches.

“Whilst banks are closing their branches, we’re actively exploring new locations for new branches in the region and hope to support more individuals across the region through in person services moving forward.”